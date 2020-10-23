The big news: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi begin campaigning for Bihar polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mufti said the tricolour would be unfurled in Kashmir only when the J&K flag is raised, and the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Republic TV.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi, at rally in Bihar, says Opposition’s demand to restore Article 370 is an insult to Kashmir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister did nothing for Bihari migrant labour, and lied about giving jobs.
- Indian tricolour will be unfurled only when J&K flag is raised as well, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP chief said she will not ‘abandon’ Kashmir, adding that those who think so are mistaken.
- Mumbai Police files FIR against Republic TV for allegedly inciting disaffection against its chief: The police also booked the channel’s executive editor, anchor, two reporters and other editorial staff members for an October 10 show about Param Bir Singh.
- Global anti-terror watchdog FATF keeps Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ for four more months, say reports: Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that India’s attempts to ‘push Pakistan into the blacklist’ of the FATF would not succeed.
- RBI monetary policy panel member says it may take India’s GDP years to recover output after coronavirus pandemic: Michael Patra said that the coronavirus is reaching the interiors of India, and there was already fear of a second wave.
- Muslim police officer in Baghpat suspended for growing a beard allegedly without permission: Baghpat Police Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh cited the police manual, saying that only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard.
- Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins NCP, says will work for the party will ‘full strength’: The former minister said that senior BJP leaders had advised him to join the Sharad Pawar-led party.
- Row erupts after Tamil Nadu MP’s video on status of women in Hinduism goes viral: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar accused Thol Thirumavalavan of using religion against women.
- Delhi HC asks Google, Facebook to remove ‘objectionable photos’ of woman: The court expressed concern over the circulation of photos despite the companies’ submission in July that they had been removed.
- ‘Media has become highly polarised,’ says Bombay HC on petitions seeking restraint on reportage: There have been continuous demands for regulation of reportage, especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.