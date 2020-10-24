The big news: Farooq Abdullah, Mufti to lead Gupkar alliance in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bharat Biotech may launch its coronavirus vaccine by June, and the NBSA directed 4 channels to apologise for coverage of Sushant Singh’ death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farooq Abdullah to chair People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti his deputy: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be the convenor of the alliance, and People’s Conference Chairperson Sajjad Lone the spokesperson. Meanwhile, the BJP called Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on the national flag ‘seditious’ and demanded her arrest.
- Bharat Biotech likely to launch its coronavirus vaccine by June: India reported 53,370 coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Saturday, following which the tally crossed 78 lakh. Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, tested positive for the coronavirus.
- News broadcasting authority directs four channels to apologise for coverage of Sushant Singh’s death: Aaj Tak, Zee News, News 24 and India TV have been ordered to air public apologies for insensitive and sensationalised reporting.
- Coronavirus vaccine must be given free to all, says Arvind Kejriwal: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced that his Union Territory would provide the vaccine free of cost. The Shiv Sena criticised BJP for promising free Covid vaccine in Bihar and said ‘other states are not Pakistan’. Meanwhile, Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden also promised free Covid-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected.
- Last date for filing of income tax returns for 2018-’19 extended till December 31: The finance ministry said it had received pleas that an extension was required as businesses were still recovering from the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- Donald Trump votes early in Florida for US presidential elections: ‘I voted for a guy named Trump,’ the US president said with a smile as he emerged out of the polling booth.
- Centre to implement loan relief scheme by November 5, issues guidelines: The government would have to spend Rs 6,500 crore for the implementation of the scheme.
- Union ministers Sitharaman, Javadekar criticise Gandhis over rape and murder of child in Punjab: The finance minister said Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visit ‘every other place that can help them politically’, a reference to the Hathras gangrape case.
- Let Delhi violence-accused Umar Khalid step out of his cell, court orders Tihar Jail authorities: The court, however, extended his judicial custody till November 20.
- ‘Assurance of 10 lakh jobs genuine,’ says Tejashwi Yadav, releases RJD manifesto for Bihar polls: He made the remark while launching the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections.