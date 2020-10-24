United States President Donald Trump on Saturday voted early in person for the presidential elections, in Florida, AFP reported. Trump voted at a library serving as a polling center in Florida, where he has a house.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the US president said with a smile as he emerged out of the polling booth. Nearly 5.5 crore Americans have already cast early votes for the presidential election scheduled for November 3.

Opinion polls have showed Trump trailing in the race behind his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden. Trump and Biden have engaged in two presidential debates instead of the customary three, after Trump refused to participate in the second debate virtually while he was infected with the coronavirus.

Trump claimed in the last presidential debate on Thursday night that America will have a coronavirus vaccine “within weeks”. “We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks,” Trump said at the debate, which was moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. “It will be distributed very quickly.”

But his claim lacks evidence. Top health officials in the United States have repeatedly said that a vaccine may not be widely available until next summer. More than 2,24,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US and has affected nearly 85 lakh people since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The elected president of the United States can serve two terms in office, according to the US Constitution. If Trump wins, this would be his second and last term as president.