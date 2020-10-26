Coronavirus: Everyone in India to get free vaccine, says Union minister Pratap Sarangi
Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that everyone in the country will be given a free coronavirus vaccine. This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promise to provide free coronavirus vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections garnered widespread criticism.
India’s coronavirus case count on Sunday rose to 78,64,811 after 50,129 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 578 to 1,18,534. There are 6,68,154 active cases, and 70,78,123 recoveries in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.29 crore people and killed 11,52,978, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide recoveries crossed 2.88 crore.
8.41 am: China reports 20 new infections and 161 asymptomatic cases.
8.40 am: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres touted the coronavirus pandemic as the “greatest crisis of our age”, reports AP. Several world leaders and experts spoke at the online session of the World Health Summit. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said no one is safe until we are all safe. “Even those who conquer the virus within their own borders remain prisoners within these borders until it is conquered everywhere,” he added.
8.35 am: The United States reports 79,852 new infections on Saturday. Hospitalisations have hit a two-month high and deaths are also rising, according to Reuters.
8.33 am: Israel will begin its first clinical trials of a vaccine next month, reports AP. The state-run Israel Institute for Biological Research says the clinical tests on an initial group of 80 people will start on November 1. In the second phase in December, the testing will involve 960 people while the third and final phase of 30,000 people is likely to take place in April or May.
8.32 am: Australian health officials report no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state, the epicentre of the country’s second wave.
8.31 am: Assam registers 204 new cases. With this, the state’s tally rises to 2,04,171, including 906 deaths.
8.30 am: Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that everyone will be given free Covid vaccine, reports PTI. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promise to provide free coronavirus vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections garnered widespread criticism.