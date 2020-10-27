Coronavirus: China to test 5 million people in Xinjiang after one asymptomatic case reported
A study in the UK has found that antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly during the summer.
China has launched a drive to test nearly 5 million people in the prefecture of Kashgar in Xinjiang after one asymptomatic coronavirus case was reported on Saturday. The authorities have also imposed lockdown measures in the prefecture.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,09,959 on Monday as it reported 45,148 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rose by 480 to 1,19,014. India’s active cases stood at 6,53,717, while the number of recoveries reached 71,37,228. The Union health ministry on Monday said India’s case fatality rate has dropped to 1.50%, the lowest since March 22.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.34 crore people and killed 11,58,882, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide recoveries crossed 2.91 crore.
Live updates
8.32 am: Telangana recorded 837 new cases and four deaths on Monday. The state’s total count is now 2,32,671, including 1,315 fatalities.
8.31 am: Mizoram reports 34 new cases. With this, the state’s tally is now 2,527.
8.30 am: China is testing nearly 5 million people in the prefecture of Kashgar in Xinjiang after one asymptomatic coronavirus case was reported on Saturday, reports CNN. The authorities have also imposed lockdown measures in the prefecture. They have so far identified 137 asymptomatic cases – highest daily rise in China in nearly seven months.
8.24 am: A study in the UK has found that antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly during the summer, reports Reuters. Scientists at Imperial College London found that antibody prevalence fell from 6% of the population around the end of June to 4.4% in September.
8.22 am: Brazil registers 15,726 new coronavirus cases and 263 additional deaths.
8.21 am: Nagaland’s tally rises to 8,663 with 37 fresh infections.
8.20 am: Sikkim reports five new coronavirus cases and one additional death.
8.15 am: Here are a few top updates from Monday
- The Union health ministry on Monday said India’s case fatality rate has dropped to 1.50%, the lowest since March 22. It credited the focused efforts of the Centre, states and Union Territories on effective clinical management of hospitalised cases.
- United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Monday said that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both old and young adults. The vaccine also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, the pharmaceutical company said.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.“I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure, I have got admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors,” Pawar said in a tweet. He also asked party workers not to worry about his health and that he would be back after a brief period of rest.
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday said that the United States government “is not going to control the coronavirus pandemic” but will instead ensure that the country gets vaccines and therapeutics. “We are not going to control the pandemic,” Meadows told the news channel. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas.
- Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition deteriorated to “very critical” on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 85-year-old actor is not responding to treatment and his platelet count has dropped, doctors said.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday warned against “vaccine nationalism” and urged countries to show solidarity at the time of rollout. “It is natural that countries want to protect their own citizens first, but if and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video address at the opening of the three-day World Health Summit in Berlin. “Let me be clear: vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.”
