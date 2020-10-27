At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured in an explosion at a seminary in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Tuesday morning, Dawn reported. Some children are also among the dead though numbers have not yet been confirmed.

Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the local Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the toll. He said that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and that an emergency has been declared at the hospital.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Quran class,” Waqar Azim, a senior police official, said. “Someone took a bag inside the seminary.”

In 2014, gunmen had stormed a military school in Peshawar leaving more than 150 dead, including many children.