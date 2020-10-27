Hizbul chief Salahuddin, Bhatkal brothers among 18 designated as terrorists under UAPA
The Centre had designated four individuals as terrorists in September 2019 and nine individuals in July 2020 under the amended anti-terror law.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday designated 18 more individuals as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019, reported PTI. This includes Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahudeen, founders of Indian Mujahideen Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal, and gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chota Shakeel.
The announcement came during United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper’s visit to New Delhi for the third edition of the “2+2” ministerial dialogue to boost defence and security ties.
A home ministry spokesperson told PTI that the hijackers of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999 – Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar – have also been named in the list. The Centre had designated four individuals as terrorists in September 2019 and nine persons in July 2020 under the amended anti-terror law. With the new additions, 31 people have been designated as terrorists.
Before the UAPA was amended, only organisations could be designated as terrorist outfits. But under the new law, passed by Parliament in August 2019, individuals who commit or participate in acts of terrorism, prepare for them, or promote or encourage such acts can be designated as terrorists.
“Under the strong and iron-willed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist,” a spokesperson said.
Here are names of some other individuals listed as terrorists:
- Sajid Mir: Pakistan based top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, who was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
- Yusuf Muzammil: Pakistan-based LeT commander of operations in Jammu & Kashmir, also an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
- Abdur Rehman Makki: Brother-in-law of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed, head of the terror group’s political affairs and foreign relations department.
- Shahid Mehmood: Pakistan-based deputy chief of the proscribed organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation, believed to be a front for the LeT.
- Farhatullah Ghori: Pakistan-based terrorist who was involved in the attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and the suicide attack on the Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).
- Abdul Rauf Asghar: Terrorist accused to be involved in the setting up of training camps for recruitment in Pakistan. He is also believed to be a key conspirator in the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001.
- Ibrahim Athar: He was involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 and a conspirator in Parliament attack case.
- Yusuf Azhar: Pakistan-based terrorist said to be involved in the hijacking of Flight IC-814.
- Shahid Latif: Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Sialkot sector who is actively involved in launching JeM terrorists in India and played a key role involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India.
- Ghulam Nabi Khan: Pakistan-based deputy supreme commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
- Zaffar Hussain Bhat: A Pakistan-based person who handles financial affairs of Hizbul Mujahideen.