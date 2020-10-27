A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe at his family, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his comments ended up targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

On Monday, while addressing an election meeting at Bihar’s Vaishali district, Kumar, without naming Tejashwi Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav, had said no development can be expected from people “producing eight to nine children for a son”, PTI reported.

“They have no faith on daughters. They had seven to eight daughters before a son. What kind of Bihar [do] they want to make? If this is their ideal, what will happen to Bihar?” Kumar had said.

Responding to the chief minister’s comments, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Kumar was targeting Modi also, as the prime minister has six siblings. “Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments. They do not speak on main issues like inflation, corruption and unemployment,” the Mahagathbandhan’s (Grand Alliance) chief minister candidate said.

By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women & my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc. : RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/6LTp4tjnxh — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted on the matter saying that he took Kumar’s insult as a blessing and that the chief minister was tired physically and mentally. “This time Bihar is resolute about voting on the issues of employment and development,” he said.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी मेरे बारे में कुछ भी अपशब्द कहे वो मेरे लिए आशीर्वचन है। नीतीश जी शारीरिक-मानसिक रूप से थक चुके है इसलिए वो जो मन करे, कुछ भी बोले। मैं उनकी हर बात को आशीर्वाद के रूप में ले रहा हूँ।



इस बार बिहार ने ठान लिया है कि रोटी-रोजगार और विकास के मुद्दों पर ही चुनाव होगा। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 27, 2020

Assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. More than two crore voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase of elections.