A look at the headlines right now:

Facebook India’s public policy head Ankhi Das steps down after being accused of political bias: The social media platform said Das has decided to quit to pursue her interest in public service. India, US urge Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism: The two sides also signed a key military agreement. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepped up the Trump administration’s anti-China message and said his country will stand with India in its efforts to guard its sovereignty and liberty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘dynastic corruption’ has become part of political culture in many states: Modi said corruption was not a standalone issue as economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terrorism and terror-funding were all inter-linked. 21-year-old woman in Haryana shot dead outside Faridabad college, both accused arrested: The woman’s family accused her former classmate of harassing her for several months. Centre notifies new laws allowing anyone to buy land in J&K: The government said the “permanent resident of the state” clause has been omitted now. Nitish Kumar government ‘drunk on power’, vote for change, says Sonia Gandhi ahead of Phase 1 voting: Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar’s “nine children jibe” was also an attack on Narendra Modi. Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor CBI inquiry in Hathras gangrape case: The bench, however, left the question of transfer of trial outside Uttar Pradesh open until the investigation is completed. Maharashtra government to probe alleged exam scam during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure, says minister: The irregularities were first flagged six months ago after Ahmednagar District Collector Rahul Dwivedi submitted a 12-page report. Centre extends “Unlock 5” guidelines till November 30: India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,46,429 as it reported 36,470 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rose by 488 to 1,19,502. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.34 crore people and killed 11,58,882. US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court, Trump calls it ‘momentous day’: This gives the court a 6-3 conservative majority just days before the November 3 presidential election.