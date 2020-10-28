The three-phase election in Bihar began with 71 of the state’s 243 seats voting on Wednesday. More than two crore voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase of elections.

This is the first election to take place in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The Election Commission had issued detailed guidelines for campaigning as well as voting. This time, only 1,000 voters will be allowed in a polling booth. Thermal scanners, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be made available for the voters. Postal ballot facility has been offered to those above 80 years of age or those infected with Covid-19.

The polling hours have been extended too. This time, voting will start from 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, the revised timings will not be applicable to areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya pic.twitter.com/LOlxKLX09J — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Voting begins for the first phase of #BiharElections ; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats pic.twitter.com/JFRobvnjDS — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, which comprises the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left. The Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest the Assembly elections from 144 seats, the Congress 70 and the Left parties – Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) – will together contest from 29 seats. The alliance has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs and scrap the Centre’s new farm laws in its manifesto.

The Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, had announced an almost 50:50 seat-sharing agreement earlier this month. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth term, is the chief ministerial candidate for the NDA. The saffron party promised free coronavirus vaccines and 19 lakh jobs. The party was heavily criticised for politicising the health crisis.

In the first phase of polling, the Imamganj seat is likely to witness a tough fight with former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi taking on former Assembly Speaker and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary. In Jamui, BJP candidate Shreyasi, who won gold in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will contest against RJD legislator Vijay Prakash.

The next two phases will be held on November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

