The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday morning carried out searches at nine places, including three NGOs, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city in connection with its inquiry in a fresh terror funding case, PTI reported.

The locations included the offices of English newspaper Greater Kashmir and NGO Athroot, the home of human rights activist Khurram Parvez, and a houseboat named HB Hilton in the Dal Lake, IANS reported. Officials from the National Investigation Agency were assisted by the local police and the Central Reserve Police Forces.

The investigating agency has registered a case to inquire into the activities of NGO Athroot and the allegations against it include misappropriation of funds, according to Hindustan Times.

Khurram Parvez was detained for 76 days in 2016 under the Public Safety Act, while in July 2019, Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, the editor of Greater Kashmir, and Rashid Makhdoomi, its publisher, were summoned to Delhi and questioned by the National Investigation Agency for a week. The investigating agency did not give an official reason for the summons. Some reports suggested they were questioned for the newspaper’s coverage of the 2016 Kashmir protests, triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. Others had suggested Kaloo’s interrogation was related to a terror funding investigation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised Wednesday morning’s raids and said that it was yet another example of the government’s “vicious crackdown” on freedom of expression and dissent. “Sadly, NIA has become BJP’s pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line,” she added.