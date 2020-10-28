A look at the headlines right now:

  1. RTI body pulled up government over ‘evasive answers’ on creation of Aarogya Setu app, issues notice: The Centre later clarified , saying the app was developed in the most transparent manner with “public-private collaboration in record time”.
  2. In Bihar elections, 53.46% of electorate voted in phase 1 of polls compared to 54.94% turnout in 2015: Narendra Modi addressed multiple rallies across the state, while the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, seeking legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .
  3. NIA raided Greater Kashmir’s office, NGOs, and human rights activist’s home in Srinagar: The anti-terror officials also raided residences of internationally reputed rights defender, Khurram Parvez, and AFP’s Kashmir correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Editor’s Guild condemned the action.
  4. With 5,673 new coronavirus infections, Delhi recorded highest single-day rise so far: India’s tally rose to 79,90,322 with 43,893 new cases, while the toll rose by 508 to 1,20,010. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.39 crore people and killed 11,66,127.
  5. FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters ‘bad in law’, CBI told Bombay HC: The central agency said that Chakraborty’s allegation that the sisters used a fake medical prescription was ‘mostly presumptive and speculative’.
  6. Uttarakhand High Court ordered CBI inquiry into corruption charges against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: A journalist had recorded a video related to the alleged role of the Rawat in getting money transferred to the account of his relatives in 2016.
  7. DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi suspended, education ministry says he ‘failed to discharge duties’: President Ram Nath Kovind set aside orders given or approved by Tyagi when he was absent on medical grounds.
  8. ‘No space for third party to intervene,’ says China after Mike Pompeo’s Galwan Valley remark: The US secretary of state had said that his country will support India’s fight against threats to its sovereignty and liberty.
  9. Services affected as doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals continue strike: The civic body on Tuesday claimed it had cleared salaries till September.
  10. Qatar apologises for invasive searches of women at Doha airport, Australia demands investigation: Officials at the Hamad International Airport forcibly examined women passengers to identify if they had given birth to a baby and abandoned it in a bin.