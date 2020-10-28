The big news: Centre clarifies after controversy over Aarogya Setu app, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: In Bihar Assembly polls, 53.46% of electorate voted, and NIA raided 10 locations in J&K and one in Bengaluru in a terror funding case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RTI body pulled up government over ‘evasive answers’ on creation of Aarogya Setu app, issues notice: The Centre later clarified , saying the app was developed in the most transparent manner with “public-private collaboration in record time”.
- In Bihar elections, 53.46% of electorate voted in phase 1 of polls compared to 54.94% turnout in 2015: Narendra Modi addressed multiple rallies across the state, while the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, seeking legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .
- NIA raided Greater Kashmir’s office, NGOs, and human rights activist’s home in Srinagar: The anti-terror officials also raided residences of internationally reputed rights defender, Khurram Parvez, and AFP’s Kashmir correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Editor’s Guild condemned the action.
- With 5,673 new coronavirus infections, Delhi recorded highest single-day rise so far: India’s tally rose to 79,90,322 with 43,893 new cases, while the toll rose by 508 to 1,20,010. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.39 crore people and killed 11,66,127.
- FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters ‘bad in law’, CBI told Bombay HC: The central agency said that Chakraborty’s allegation that the sisters used a fake medical prescription was ‘mostly presumptive and speculative’.
- Uttarakhand High Court ordered CBI inquiry into corruption charges against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: A journalist had recorded a video related to the alleged role of the Rawat in getting money transferred to the account of his relatives in 2016.
- DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi suspended, education ministry says he ‘failed to discharge duties’: President Ram Nath Kovind set aside orders given or approved by Tyagi when he was absent on medical grounds.
- ‘No space for third party to intervene,’ says China after Mike Pompeo’s Galwan Valley remark: The US secretary of state had said that his country will support India’s fight against threats to its sovereignty and liberty.
- Services affected as doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals continue strike: The civic body on Tuesday claimed it had cleared salaries till September.
- Qatar apologises for invasive searches of women at Doha airport, Australia demands investigation: Officials at the Hamad International Airport forcibly examined women passengers to identify if they had given birth to a baby and abandoned it in a bin.