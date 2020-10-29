Coronavirus: Vaccine likely to be ready by December, Serum Institute may apply for emergency licence
France announced a second lockdown to battle a surge in coronavirus cases.
Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the Oxford and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which his company is producing, may be ready by December. He told NDTV that the company may also apply for emergency use licence.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 79,90,322 as it recorded 43,893 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 508 to 1,20,010. India’s active cases stood at 6,10,803, while the number of recoveries reached 72,59,509. Delhi registered its biggest one day-rise of 5,673 cases, which took the tally to 3,70,014. The Capital’s toll rose by 40 to 6,396.
The coronavirus has infected more than 4.4 crore people globally and killed 11,73,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 3 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.37 am: Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the Oxford and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which his company is producing, may be ready by December. He told NDTV that the company may also apply for emergency use licence.
“If we don’t go for an emergency licence, our trials should be over by December and then we can maybe we can launch in India in January subject to the UK trial also being completed which it’s on the verge on being completed,” he told the news channel.
Poonawalla added: “If the UK in the next two weeks were to unblind their study and share the data and be confident that it’s safe, then we can, after two-three weeks, apply to the Indian regulator to look at a possible emergency licence if that’s what the government of India wants.”
8.32 am: France announces a second lockdown to battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. The restrictions will come into force on Friday and last till December 1.
8.30 am: A serological survey conducted by the Government Medical College in Srinagar has found that over 40% of the residents have developed antibodies for the coronavirus, The Indian Express reports. The survey in June had showed that only 3.8% of the population had antibodies.
According to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serology tests are “those that look for antibodies in blood”. “If antibodies are found, that means there has been a previous infection,” it says. “However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.”
8.24 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 79,90,322 as it recorded 43,893 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 508 to 1,20,010. India’s active cases stood at 6,10,803, while the number of recoveries reached 72,59,509.
- Delhi recorded 5,673 new coronavirus cases – its highest single-day jump so far – taking the city’s tally to 3,70,014. The toll rose to 6,396 with 40 more fatalities reported in 24 hours.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till November 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all government and private schools in the Capital will remain shut until further orders, in view of rising number of coronavirus cases.
- Union minister Smriti Irani tested positive for the coronavirus. She requested all the people who came into contact with her to get tested.