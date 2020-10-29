A knife-wielding attacker killed three people at a church in France’s Nice city on Thursday, AP reported, citing authorities.

The assailant was wounded and hospitalised following the attack at the Notre Dame Church. It took place less than a kilometer away from a site in 2016 where another attacker drove a 25-tonne truck into a crowd, killing at least 84 people.

Two unidentified police officials said the attacker was believed to be acting alone and the police were not searching for other assailants. Another official said one of the victims, a woman, was beheaded, according to Reuters.

French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has started an investigation into the killings. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi called the attack an “act of terrorism”. Estrosi said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, meaning God is the greatest, repeatedly. “The meaning of his gesture left no doubt,” he said.

“The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty,” he said, referring to the killing of a French teacher less than two weeks ago.

The mayor said one of those killed was believed to be a Church warden, adding that another woman tried to escape from the church and fled into a bar opposite the building.

“Enough is enough,” Estrosi said. “It’s time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory.”

The lower house of Parliament suspended a debate on new coronavirus restrictions and held a moment of silence for the victims. French Prime Minister Jean Castex went to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the attack. He will be joined there by French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day.

This is the third attack in the country since a trial began in the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack. Twelve people, including eight of the magazine, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherie Kouachi stormed Charlie Hebdo’s Paris headquarters over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad published by the magazine. It was, however, not clear if Thursday’s attack was connected to the caricatures.

On October 16, a History teacher, Samuel Paty, who showed caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class was beheaded outside his school in a Paris suburb.These caricatures were earlier published by Charlie Hebdo. Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemous.

France will prosecute seven people, including two teenagers, over the beheading. The teacher had received threats over “a debate” about the caricatures around 10 days ago, the police said. A parent of one of his pupils had filed a complaint against the teacher. French President Emmanuel Macron had called the incident an “Islamist attack”, urging citizens to stand up against extremism. Since Paty’s killing, the cartoons have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the teacher.

In September, a man who had sought asylum in France attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices with a butcher knife.