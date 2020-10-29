A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Three dead in knife attack at French church, PM raises security threat level to highest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands with France in fight against terrorism.
  2. Three BJP members killed in suspected militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam: The workers were identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.
  3. For second day, NIA raids six NGOs, trusts in Delhi, Kashmir in terror funding case:Journalist bodies and a human rights group called the raids a tactic to intimidate and silence.
  4. Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ for first time this season, improvement expected over weekend: CJI Bobde during a hearing on air pollution in Delhi-NCR said people should start using their bicycles.
  5. SC stays Uttarakhand HC order of CBI inquiry into graft allegations against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: The court also issued notices to the investigating agency and two journalists related to the case and sought their replies within four weeks.
  6. Output of eight core industries shrank 0.8% in September – lowest since March, shows data: This was caused primarily due to the decline in production of cement, natural gas, refinery products and crude oil.
  7. Delhi again reports highest single-day rise with 5,739 new coronavirus cases, tally over 3.75 lakh: The coronavirus has infected more than 4.4 crore people globally and killed 11,73,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 3 crore people have recovered from the infection.
  8. Gauhati HC asks NRC coordinator to explain inclusion of ‘undeserving’ persons in final list: On October 13, NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had asked deputy commissioners across the state to delete names of ‘ineligible persons’ from the document.
  9. Rajinikanth says letter about cancelling his political plans is fake, but admits to health concerns: On Wednesday, a letter went viral on social media indicating that Rajinikanth’s plans on joining politics were doubtful due to health concerns.
  10. Court orders inquiry against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for alleged derogatory posts against Muslims: The police have been asked to submit an inquiry report by December 5.