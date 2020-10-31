India’s coronavirus tally rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday as it reported 48,268 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 551 to 1,21,641. The number of active cases stood at 5,82,649, while the recoveries reached 74,32,829

On Friday, India’s active cases fell below 6 lakh for the first time in 85 days.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day rise of 5,891 coronavirus cases on Friday. This was the third consecutive day that the Capital registered a record number of cases. Delhi’s tally stood at 3,81,644, while the toll reached 6,470.

The Centre, meanwhile, asked the states to form committees for coordination and monitoring of Covid-19 vaccination drives, while making sure that there are minimal disruptions in other routine healthcare services, PTI reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 90 lakh on Friday as it reported its biggest one-day rise of over 94,000 new cases, according to The Guardian. The country’s toll stood at 2,29,594.

Britain is likely to impose a new national lockdown next week, amid a surge in cases, The Times reported. The new restrictions could remain in force till December 1.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.54 crore people and killed 11,87,550, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 2.95 crore people have recovered from the infection.