Nearly 100 former civil servants said several corporates were promoting their products on media channels that boost viewership by “spewing hatred, creating division on the basis of religion and caste”. The group said that it was possible that these corporates have not thought about how their acts have strengthened the forces that divide the country through deliberate false propaganda.

“These entities, responsible for wealth creation in the country, have not, we believe, been doing their bit in upholding the rights and freedoms spelt out in the Constitution,” the association, called the Constitutional Conduct Group, said in an open letter addressed to various companies, businesses and corporates. “Sadly, an impression has gained ground that these bodies have preferred to look the other way even as a rising tide of hatred and divisiveness threatens the very foundations of our society.”

The group criticised media channels and said that it was a matter of concern that many of them have gone against the fundamental rights described in Article 15 (relating to prohibition discrimination of Indians on basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) but receive advertisements from many companies.

The group referred to the recent “UPSC Jihad” row and the Television Rating Points scam to highlight the matter. While the former refers to a programme aired by Sudarshan News that alleged that Muslims were infiltrating government services, the latter pointed to the alleged manipulation of TRP ratings by Republic TV, Box Cinema and Marathi channel Fakt Marathi. It also pointed out to communalisation of spread of Covid-19 and dubbing advertisements about communal harmony as “Love jihad”. “Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory espoused by right-wing Hindu activists alleging that Hindu women are forcibly converted by Muslims through marriage.

The group further said that advertising on channels that spread divisiveness is bad not only on moral grounds but bad for business as well. “As several economists and social scientists have pointed out, investments tend to wither when there is unrest,” it said. “And that is, unquestionably, what has been happening in India.” The statement added that distrust, fear and uncertainty hurt not just the fabric of society but business as well.

The Constitutional Conduct Group, however, also lauded a few corporates that take a stand against advertising on the media channels concerned. The signatories of the letter include Former Rajasthan Chief Secretary Salahuddin Ahmad, former Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director K Saleem Ali, Former West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary G Balachandhran, former Maharashtra Secretary Sundar Burra, Former Ambassador to Sweden Sushil Dubey, former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, Former Adviser to Governor of Punjab Julio Riberio, among others.

“To all companies, business houses and corporate bodies we would like to say: let not any of your actions, even inadvertently, help forces that create discord and ill-will amongst our people,” it said. “This country and its people deserve better. It is time to show, through both substantive and symbolic acts, that we uphold the principles of our Constitution and are committed to the peace and prosperity of all our citizens.”