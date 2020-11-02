More than a dozen trains have been diverted and road traffic was disrupted as members of the Gujjar community continued their protest in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, demanding reservation in education and jobs in the state, reported NDTV.

“The youth are not getting employment and there is anger among them,” Vijay Bainsla, a Gujjar leader told ANI. “Our movement will continue. We have spoken to [Chief Minister Ashok] Gehlot ji four times in the past but nothing materialised. It has been two years, how much patience do they demand from us?”

The agitation had started on Sunday after the protestors blocked railway tracks on the Hindaun city and Bayana train routes, reported the Hindustan Times. Earlier in the day, the Western Railways tweeted a list of the affected routes.

#WRUpdates. Due to Gurjar Agitation in Kota Division of WC Rly on Mumbai - Delhi route, following trains will be run on diverted route. pic.twitter.com/flqoW1ahVy — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 2, 2020

Officials told the Hindustan Times that some of the protestors damaged the Mumbai-Delhi railway tracks passing through Peelupura village in the district. The Agra-Jaipur bus route has also been discontinued temporarily, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the protestors are divided into two factions, the Gujjar Reservation Committee led by Himmat Singh Gurjar and the other group led by Vijay Bainsla. The group led by Himmat Singh Gujjar on Saturday agreed with the Rajasthan government’s Cabinet sub-committee on 14 points following talks held over seven hours.

“We had a very positive discussion and we are satisfied with the 14 points that we have agreed on,” Himmat Singh Gurjar told ANI after the meeting. “There is no need for agitation and we hope the government will meet its promises.”

However, Bainsla’s faction is continuing with the protests. At least thrice in the past, the Gujjars have been given 5% reservations in a special category. However, since it crossed the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court, the High Court has struck it down thrice, PTI reported.