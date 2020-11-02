The big news: Delhi to ban new manufacturing units to curb pollution, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 22 people died in the attack on Kabul University, and Rajasthan passed three bills to counter the Centre’s farm laws.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi to ban manufacturing industry in new industrial areas, says Arvind Kejriwal: Meanwhile, the NGT issued notices to the environment ministry and four states on a plea seeking a ban on firecrackers, while Rajasthan banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Stubble burning caused 40% of Delhi’s air pollution on Sunday, highest this season, according to SAFAR.
- At least 22 dead, over 20 injured in attack on Kabul University: The incident took place when the university was hosting a book fair at the campus, which was attended by a number of dignitaries.
- Rajasthan becomes second state to pass three bills to counter Central farms laws: The Rajasthan Assembly passed the three bills by voice vote after a marathon nine-hour-long debate.
- NDA strengthens its position in Rajya Sabha after eight BJP candidates from UP elected unopposed: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ramji Gautam won the other two seats from Uttar Pradesh.
- Home secretary, health ministry officials hold coronavirus review meeting with Delhi government: Festivals and a laxity in following protocol were behind the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Centre said. The WHO chief, meanwhile, went into quarantine as he was in contact with a coronavirus patient. The finance secretary indicated that the Centre was likely to announce another stimulus package.
- Attorney general declines consent to initiate contempt against Andhra CM for making allegations about SC judge: KK Venugopal said Chief Justice SA Bobde is ‘seized of the matter’ and well aware of the of the nature of allegations against Justice NV Ramana.
- Delhi court to resume final hearing in Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar defamation case on November 10: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja fixed the date of hearing after both the parties appeared before him.
- Judges need to be educated on gender sensitisation, says attorney general on HC’s ‘tie rakhi’ order: The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the accused in a sexual assault case to get a rakhi tied by the complainant as a bail condition.
- Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes first person of Indian origin to be appointed minister in New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also appointed an openly gay man as her deputy and a woman with a tattoo as the foreign minister.
- Toll rises to 81 in earthquake in Turkey and Greece, over 900 injured: The country’s disaster and emergency authority said 740 people have been discharged so far.