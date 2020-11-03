Coronavirus: With 38,310 new infections, India’s case count rises to 82.67 lakh
Air India said all Indians who flew to Wuhan held ‘negative Covid reports from certified labs’ amid rumours that 19 tested positive on arrival.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 82,67,623 on Tuesday with 38,310 new cases being recorded in 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 490 to 12,3097. The number of active cases stood at 5,41,4,05, while the recoveries reached 76,03,121.
Air India said all Indians who flew to Wuhan on a Vande Bharat flight held “negative Covid reports from certified labs”. The airline’s remark came amid reports that 19 passengers tested positive after reaching Wuhan last week.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.68 crore people and killed 12,05,048, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.12 crore people have recovered from the infection.
9.10 am: Air India says Indians who flew to Wuhan on a “Vande Bharat” flight held “negative Covid reports from certified labs”, reports NDTV. The airline adds that it strictly complies with all safety protocols by regulatory bodies and abides by requirements at destination airports.
8.56 am: Assam’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,06,982 after 465 fresh infections on November 2. The state’s toll stands at 932.
8.55 am: Mainland China records 49 new cases on November 2, up from 24 a day ago.
8.53 am: Brazil’s coronavirus reaches 55,54,000 after the country logged 8,501 new infections in the last 24 hours. Toll goes up to 1,60,253 after 179 additional deaths.
8.50 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 82,29,313 on Monday with 45,231 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 496 to 1,22,607. The number of active cases stood at 5,61,908, while the recoveries reached 75,44,798.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on October 26, was discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection. Pawar will remain in isolation for the next few days.
- Union home secretary and health ministry officials held a review meeting on Monday on the coronavirus situation in the national capital with Delhi government officials. Discussions were held on ramping up testing in critical zones and medical facilities amid the festive season and the onset of winters.
- The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was self-quarantining after someone he was in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted. “I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”
- Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the government was working on another stimulus package amid speculation about a fresh round of stimulus measures ahead of Diwali. He, however, refused to divulge details or give a timeframe.
- The Supreme Court on Monday said it is hopeful that the revision pleas against the discharge of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members be heard and disposed of swiftly. Senior lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the Jamaat members, said the pleas seeking discharge of eight people are listed before trial courts on November 10 and submitted that they should be decided upon on the same day.ADV
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.64 crore people and killed 11,99,684, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.10 crore people have recovered from the infection.