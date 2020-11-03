Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that Bihar has rejected the “rule of goons” and is set to elect a National Democratic Alliance-led government once again, as the state went to its second phase of voting for 94 Assembly seats across 17 districts, NDTV reported. Modi said Bihar was witnessing the defeat of “lawlessness and extortion” as people voted for “vikas” and the rule of law.

“Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we’re getting, that the state is set to re-elect the NDA government,” Modi said at an election rally in Araria’s Forbesganj city. “Voters here have decided they’ll take the state to newer heights.”

Modi mocked the Opposition and said the people of Bihar have rejected their “gundaraj”. “Lawlessness and extortion are losing while development is winning,” he added. “Egos are being deflated, and hard work is being rewarded in Bihar. Corruption is losing, while peoples rights are winning. The rule of goons is losing and the rule of law is winning.”

He also criticised the Congress and said that people were disenchanted by the party’s false promises. “The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in...” he told the crowd in Forbesganj. “Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha...people still punish them whenever there’s a chance.”

People from all sections of society have joined our rally Forbesganj. Watch. https://t.co/E3X1NyN8g0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Modi claimed the the return of a “double-engine” government – of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) – in Bihar will help the state progress at a faster pace.

“During the last decade, the government ensured all villages had access to electricity, in this decade it will aim for electricity in all villages at all times,” he added, according to the Hindustan Times. “We will fulfil the aspirations of people of Bihar now that we have fulfilled their basic necessities.”

Each and every women of Bihar was determined to vote for the NDA because of the work the current government had done for them, the prime minister further claimed, “The NDA has given poor their right to vote in the real sense,” he added. All my mothers and sister in Bihar are siding with the NDA alliance, they are determined to vote for Modi because the current government ensured basic facilities to all of them.”

The prime minister added that the voter enthusiasm in Bihar amid the coronavirus pandemic demonstrates deep roots of democracy in India. He claimed the voter turnout recorded in the state till 10 am was higher than the percentage recorded in previous elections.

“Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world,” he said, according to ANI. “In Covid-19 times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy’s power and every Bihari’s devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds.”

The prime minister will hold another rally in Saharsa later in the day. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address two rallies on Tuesday.

The districts in which polls are held on Tuesday are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

In the first phase on October 28, voting was held for 71 seats and a turnout of around 55% was recorded. The third and final phase of the election in which 78 seats will vote is on November 7. Results for all 243 Assembly constituencies will be declared on November 10.