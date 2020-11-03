The Kerala Public Service Commission on Monday decided to provide a 10% reservation in government jobs for the economically weaker sections in the general category for all job notifications active on October 23, The Hindu reported. The Cabinet approved the proposal for the quota on October 23.

The last date for applications for the jobs has been extended to November 14, from the previous deadline of November 4.

In January 2019, the Centre had decided to provide the 10% reservation based on the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution, without affecting 50% reservation being provided to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward communities.

Applicants from families with an annual income under Rs 4 lakh will be eligible for this reservation.

The move came amid political opposition ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in 2021. The Indian Union Muslim League, the Welfare Party of India and the Social Democratic Party of India and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana had voiced their objections against the reservation, according to The Hindu.

The Congress and the Nair Service Society have also claimed that there are flaws in the implementation of the system.