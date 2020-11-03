The big news: With over 6,700 Covid cases, Delhi reports highest daily rise, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Polling began in the US following months of a divisive campaign, and over 53% electorate turned up to vote in the second phase of Bihar polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi reports 6,725 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily rise so far, tally over 4 lakh: The Centre stressed on ‘test-track-trace and treat’ strategy to beat the health crisis during the festival season, and Air India said that 19 Indian passengers who travelled to Wuhan and tested positive held valid reports. Meanwhile, Interpol postponed its General Assembly for the first time in history, and India’s economic affairs secretary claimed that the nation’s ‘growth story is intact despite coronavirus situation’.
- Polls open in United States as Americans set to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter on Monday noted their plans to put labels on posts of the United States election candidates and campaigns that claim victory ahead of the official results.
- Over 53% turnout recorded in second phase of Bihar Assembly elections: Protestors threw onions at CM Nitish Kumar at rally in Madhubani. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the allies of jungle raj did not want chants of Bharat Mata and Jai Shree Ram, while Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar will never become Bihar CM after November 10. Bye-elections were also held for 54 seats across 10 states.
- Madhya Pradesh considers law against ‘love jihad’ after UP and Haryana: Last week, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar spoke about similar laws.
- FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question on Manusmriti: It was filed by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who accused the actor and makers of the show of hurting Hindu sentiments.
- Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut over comments on Sushant Singh’s death: Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that the fake prescription sent by Sushant Singh’s sisters may have caused his death. The Mumbai Police have issued a second notice to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, summoning them on November 10 in connection for allegedly trying to create communal tension.
- Social activist Faisal Khan arrested for offering prayers inside Mathura temple: On October 29, Khan had visited the temple to pay obeisance and had offered afternoon prayers on the insistence of locals.
- ‘No increase in service charges in any public sector bank,’ says finance ministry: Bank of Baroda, which had revised its norms on free deposits and withdrawals, reversed its decision on Tuesday.
- Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting female crew member: A case has been filed against him, but a local court granted him bail.
- Two arrested, one assailant shot dead after gunmen open fire killing at least four in Vienna: Six locations were attacked in the Austrian capital on Monday night.