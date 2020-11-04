US elections 2020: Trump takes 33 votes in four states, Biden adds 69 from seven, AP reports
A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the race to the White House.
Americans on Tuesday lined up for the final day of voting to choose either incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden as their next president. More than 100 million Americans had already cast ballot before November 3, underlining how the coronavirus pandemic has transformed this year’s election.
Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, according to the projections made by AP. With this Trump, added 33 electoral votes, while Biden took 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.
The whole world is watching the US elections closely, especially rivals such as Russia, China and Iran, as the outcome would determine the foreign policy America will choose to pursue in future.
In India, the prospect that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris – who has Indian origins –could occupy the second-highest political office in the US has caught the imagination of millions. The election is also crucial for the Narendra Modi government given the recent military and diplomatic convergence between the two countries to counter their shared rival China.
Biden has framed the polls as a referendum on Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the resulting economic anxiety. During his campaign, he promised to tackle the escalating health crisis, fix the economy and bridge America’s political divide. Meanwhile, Trump continued to downplay the pandemic and repeatedly questioned the integrity of the election results.
Live updates
8.02 am: Trump on Tuesday said he feels good about his chances for victory as election day opened.
“We feel very good,” Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. He said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election, but said he would not “play games” by declaring his win too early.
“We think we are winning Texas very big,” Trump added. “We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big.”
8.00 am: Donald Trump’s campaign claims victory in the must-win state of Florida, though US media says that race was still too close to call. The president’s campaign made the claim in a tweet as ballots were still being counted in the state that holds 29 state-by-state Electoral College votes.
7.58 am: Trump is trailing in Ohio, reports CNN. No Republican candidate has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio.
7.54 am: Trump will win South Dakota, while Biden gains Connecticut, CNN projects.
7.43 am: Joe Biden will win New Jersey, CNN projects. There are 14 electoral votes at stake in New Jersey. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.
7.41 am: Based on the votes counted so far, Joe Biden is leading in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, reports CNN.
7.37 am: AP projections show that Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won New York, Virginia, Vermont Illinois, Maryland and Massachusetts.
7.32 am: How does the US vote for its president?
US presidents are not chosen directly but by the Electoral College, a system in which “electoral votes” are assigned to states based on their population and then awarded as a lump sum to the winner of the popular vote in that state. This means that when Americans cast their ballots, they are actually voting for a slate of electors appointed by their state’s political parties who are pledged to support that party’s candidate. Currently, it takes 270 electoral votes to win.
The number of electors from each state is roughly in line with the size of its population. Each state gets as many electors as it has lawmakers in the US Congress
Generally, states award all their electoral college votes to whoever won the poll of ordinary voters in the state. There are only two states – Maine and Nebraska – which divide up their electoral college votes according to the proportion of votes each candidate receives.
This leads to an intense focus on key battleground states, or “swing states” as candidates look to boost their electoral advantage by targeting states that can help them reach the needed 270 votes of the total 538 up for grabs.
This year too, the results are likely to be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states are: Florida, Georgia, Ohio, New Hampshire among others, according to Reuters.
7.29 am: AP projects Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana, the home state of Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.
7.28 am: AP projects President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont. They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.
6.45 am: Counting is underway as most polls in key states of Florida and Georgia closed at 7 pm ET (5.30 am IST) and could soon offer a first glimpse of where the election is headed in two battleground states. More than 100 million Americans had already cast ballots.
6.40 am: Supporters of US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday held prayers near her ancestral village in Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. Harris is the first Indian-American woman to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination.
6.33 am: Immigrants in New York braved rain, long lines to vote early in the elections. Voters of the predominantly immigrant Jackson Heights had access to interpreters in five languages — Spanish, Hindi, Bengali, Chinese, and Korean.
6.30 am: With Tuesday’s voting, it will also be decided which political party will control the US Congress for the next two years.
6.25 am: Joe Biden, the Democratic former vice president, has had a strong and consistent lead in national polls. However, Donald Trump is said to be closing in swing states to possibly gain 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. In the 2016 election, the Republican candidate had defeated Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.
6.20 am: Here is a schedule on how to follow the 2020 US election results from India. Beyond this, it is hard to say what will happen if results are unclear.
- Actual numbers will only begin coming in much later on Tuesday in the US (early morning Wednesday in India), starting at 6 pm ET, which is 11 pm GMT and 4:30 am in IST, Indian Standard Time.
- Most polls in key states of Florida and Georgia closed at 7 pm ET (5.30 am IST) and could soon offer a first glimpse of where the election is headed in the two battleground states.
- Four other states, Vermont, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia, with a total of 93 electoral votes when added to Florida and Georgia, closed most of their polls at 7 pm ET ( 5.30 am IST).
- At 8 pm ET (1 am GMT, 6:30 am IST) counting will begin in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, though most expect final results to take much longer there because of the massive number of mail-in ballots in play this time.
- By 10 pm ET (3 am GMT, 8:30 am IST) results will be streaming in from Texas, Michigan, Arizona, among the main swing states, and many others. In normal years, by this time it is starting to become quite clear what the shape of the electoral college may look like, though of course this year may be considerably different.
- By 11 pm ET (4 am GMT, 9:30 am IST) polls will close in the Western states of California, Oregon and Washington, bringing us much closer to the time when races are usually called, though the Trump-Clinton race was called much later in the early hours of the morning, ET.
6.15 am: Due to an increase in mail voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the differing rules in the states for when ballots can be counted, the results may not be known immediately.
Nearly 100 million people had cast ballots as voting started, a record figure equal to about 70% of the total turnout four years ago.
6 am: The United States polls opened on Tuesday after a divisive and bitter campaign to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or his Democratic opponent Joe Biden as next president.