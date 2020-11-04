The big news: Three more Rafale jets arrive in India from France, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arnab Goswami was detained in connection with a suicide abetment case from 2018, and counting in the US polls is still underway.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Second batch of Rafale jets arrives in India after non-stop flying from France: The first batch arrived on September 10.
- Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 abetment to suicide case, Union ministers criticise police action: The Congress criticised the BJP’s ‘selective outrage’ while the Shiv Sena said Arnab Goswami’s arrest was not targeting media. A fresh FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a female police officer during his arrest.
- Counting in US elections continues in key states, Biden leads over Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin: Donald Trump said he will move the Supreme Court and wanted counting to stop. Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet after he accused Democrats of ‘stealing elections’. New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and all four Democratic Indian American lawmakers secured another term. Sarah McBride, meanwhile, became the first transgender person to win state Senate race.
- Delhi records over 6,500 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day: The rise in cases in Delhi can be called the ‘third wave’, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Maharashtra, meanwhile, allowed the reopening of multiplexes, yoga centres and swimming pools from November 5. The Centre asked states to stop separate distribution plans for Covid vaccine and review cold storage facilities.
- Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi against farm laws, calls Centre’s ‘step-motherly’ treatment wrong: Singh, who was joined by other Punjab MLAs, accused the Centre of ‘choking’ the state by suspending goods trains.
- Kerala joins non-BJP states in withdrawing general consent to CBI probe: Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh have also revoked the general consent given to the central agency.
- Maharashtra Police file multiple FIRs for ‘defamatory posts’ against Uddhav Thackeray, his son: The police have already arrested four of the individuals named in the FIRs and are on the look out for others.
- Haze lingers over Delhi as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category for fifth consecutive day: The overall air quality index rose past 300 on a scale of 500, indicating ‘very poor’ conditions in the Capital.
- Judge warns of jail inspection after Delhi riots accused complain of being denied basic needs: Several accused said they were not given warm clothes and medicines.
- China suspends $35 billion market listing of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, the largest ever: The Shanghai stock exchange suspended the listing after Ma and his executives were called in for “supervisory interviews”.