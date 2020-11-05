The Delhi Police have arrested a 60-year old from the city’s Burari area for allegedly raping a minor, after they followed leads upon finding an abandoned newborn in a garbage dump in the locality, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

The accused, who owns a grocery shop in the neighbourhood, allegedly raped the minor girl, following which she got pregnant, police told the newspaper. She, however, did not tell her family members about the rape and pregnancy, and delivered the baby on her terrace without anybody’s help on October 31.

“We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant,” an unidentified police officer said, according to PTI. “Police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl.”

The girl was identified and questioned, but she was reluctant to reveal any details, the police told Hindustan Times. “But after counselling, she told us everything about her rape, pregnancy and that she delivered the baby on the terrace of her house,” the officer said.

The police also said the girl’s mother told them that she had noticed some changes in her daughter’s body and had asked her about it. But the minor did not mention the pregnancy.

After the girl’s complaint was registered, the accused was arrested on November 1 and sent to jail. The man was charged with rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.