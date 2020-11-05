The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees at six locations in the Valley under prime minister’s development package for the community. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 201.60 crore, the government said.

The locations include Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal district, Fatehpora in Baramulla district, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian district, Odina-Sumbal in Bandipora district and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara district.

A total of 1,680 units would be constructed to accommodate the migrant employees. The highest of these – at 480 – would come up in Bandipora, followed by 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in rest of the three districts.

A four-member committee headed by principal secretary, revenue department, has been set up to resolve all matters pertaining to the identification and transfer of land to the Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction by November 15, the government said.

On September 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council had approved re-allocation of nearly 2,000 posts for Kashmiri Pandits who want to settle in the Valley. This re-allocation is part of the 3,000 posts announced in 2015. So far, only 806 applicants have been selected and 1,997 positions remain vacant. The move is aimed at speeding up recruitment process under the prime minister’s package and to provide employment benefits to Kashmiri migrants and the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit community.

