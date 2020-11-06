US elections 2020: Trump campaign loses lawsuit in Georgia, Michigan as race closes in
New tallies show Trump’s lead is dwindling in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Judges in Georgia and Michigan on Friday dismissed Donald Trump campaign’s lawsuits, undercutting a legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean the president’s defeat. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.
With the winner of the presidency yet to be declared, attention has now shifted to a handful of states that continue to remain too close to call. Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing Trump’s path. New tallies also show Trump’s lead dwindling in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Biden projected optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying, “The process is working”.
Trump, meanwhile, again claimed the election results so far was part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of a second term by Democrats. “If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said, providing no evidence for his claim.
(All time stamps are in Indian Standard Time.)
Live updates
6.45 am: Joe Biden projects optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying, “The process is working”. “Democracy is sometimes messy,” Biden tells reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “It sometimes requires a little patience as well.”
“The senator [Kamala Harris] and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm – all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we’ve got to count the votes.”— Joe Biden
6.37 am: Judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean the president’s defeat, AP reports.
In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.
The rulings came as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and Trump and his campaign promised even more legal action based on unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.
6.35 am: In his first public appearance since late on Election Night, Trump amplifies the conspiracy theories amid the trappings of presidential power.“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” says Trump of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption while providing no evidence.
The incumbent president claims that a count of legally cast ballots would show him winning the presidential election “If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump says, providing no evidence for his claim. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”
6.29 am: Here’s a quick recap:
- The presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remained on a razor’s edge as election workers in key states continue to count hundreds of thousands of ballots. Five states – Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania – are too close to call.
- Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, after securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan .
- His path to victory narrow, Trump pushed unsupported allegations of electoral misconduct in a series of tweets and insisted the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day must cease.
- Protestors took to streets of several cities to demand that counting be allowed to continue, while others have called for counting to stop.