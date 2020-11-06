On the second day of his visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that “politics of appeasement” in the state has hurt its tradition of spirituality and religiosity. The home minister also urged people to vote for the saffron party in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Shah is on a two-day tour of the state to take stock of the party’s organisational matters ahead of the Assembly elections next year. He visited the Dakshineswar temple on Friday.

“Bengal is the birthplace of great spiritual leaders like Chaitanya, Ramkrishna and Swami Vivekananda,” Shah said. “But the politics of appeasement has robbed the state of its tradition of spirituality. I urge voters to vote for the BJP to revive the lost pride.”

Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal criticised Shah’s statement, saying it was “unbecoming of a Union minister” to say such things.

“He should have considered the place [Dakshineshwar temple] from where he made the statements,” Tapas Roy, a minister in the state Cabinet told the Hindustan Times. “He tried to malign the rich culture and tradition of Bengal by dragging the names of its icons. The public will not tolerate these statements.”

Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul. Shah also met classical vocalist and Padmabhushan awardee Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty’s music school, where he met his students and family members.

The former BJP chief is expected to address a rally of party leaders and workers before flying back to Delhi on Friday evening, according to the Hindustan Times.

‘BJP will win more than 200 seats,’ says Shah

On Thursday, during his visit to Bankura district, Shah expressed confidence that his party will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, in the state elections expected to take place in April-May next year.

“We lost a few seats in the Lok Sabha elections by small margins, or else you could have achieved the target of 22 seats,” he said, addressing party workers. “But today I am making this prediction that BJP will form government in Bengal winning more than 200 seats.”

However, Shah’s visit to Bankura district had its share of embarrassment too. The home minister offered flowers to a statue, which he was told was of Santhal rebellion hero Birsa Munda. However, locals later said that the statue was not of the 19th century freedom fighter but an “anonymous tribal hunter”, reported The Telegraph. Local BJP leadership tried to make amends by placing a picture of Munda at the foot of the statue after the faux pas was pointed out.

Trinamool Congress tweeted saying Shah was a “Bohiragoto [outsider]” and that he was ignorant of the state’s culture.