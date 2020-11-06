Two suspected militants were killed, while another surrendered before security forces during an overnight gunfight in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Friday, quoting the police. A civilian was also killed in the operation, the police said.

Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in South Kashmir after receiving information about the presence of militants, a police official told PTI. The security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night and two militants were killed in the firing on Friday, the official said.

Another militant, a local, surrendered before the forces during the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the deceased militants is being ascertained.

During the search operation, militants shot two civilians. One of them succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning, according to the police.

The official also said that the search operation was still underway and that “incriminating material”, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the gunfight.