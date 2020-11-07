Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and asked all those who have been in his contact to get themselves checked.

Khan, who was in New Delhi since October 30, had returned to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, according to The Hindu. He got himself tested on Saturday morning, after he felt uneasiness and discomfort.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the governor tweeted. “But there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid or be under observation to be on the safe side.”

Khan is undergoing treatment at the Raj Bhavan, where a medical team from the Government Medical College is looking after him.

India on Saturday recorded 50,356 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 84,62,080, according to health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 577 to 1,25,562 in the last 24 hours. There are 5,16,632 active cases and as many as 78,19,886 people have recovered.