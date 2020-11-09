West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday warned Trinamool Congress supporters of extreme consequences if they indulge in violence ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year, PTI reported.

Addressing a rally in Haldia town in East Midnapore district, Ghosh claimed that the days of the Mamata Banerjee government were numbered. “Those TMC cadres who are yet to mend their ways and are still torturing common people should rectify themselves in the next six months,” he said. “If they don’t, their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to the hospital. If they still continue with their mischief, they will have to go to the crematorium.”

Ghosh said the Centre will ensure free and fair elections in the state and that the BJP will “restore democracy” in the state. “The Assembly polls would not be held with the state police but in the presence of central forces,” he added.

Ghosh’s comments came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the “death knell” of the Trinamool Congress government had been sounded and set a target of winning more than 200 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress said that Ghosh was vitiating the political atmosphere of the state. “These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls,” said TMC leader Saugata Roy. “The people of the state would give them a befitting reply.”