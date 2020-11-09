Former Karnataka minister and former Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani’s son Darshan Lamani has been detained for allegedly harbouring two people accused of procuring drugs through the “darknet”, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The Central Crime Branch police said the two accused were tracked in Goa along with Darshan Lamani, who was detained for providing shelter and harbouring the accused, identified as Hemant and Suneesh.

“Darknet” or “dark web” refers to a part of the world wide web that requires special software to access. Some websites in the “dark web” are hidden, which means they do not have an index on a search engine and can only be accessed if you know the site’s URL. Special markets are also operational within this called “darknet markets”. These primarily sell drugs and firearms, with payments done in cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

The police on November 4 said they had busted a racket of synthetic drugs procured through the “darknet” and delivered through postal service. Ten people were involved in this. The crackdown on procuring drugs through the “dark web” came two months after Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drugs abuse case in Bengaluru. he Central Crime Branch had raided her home earlier in the day and taken her for questioning.