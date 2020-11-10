The big news: NDA ahead in Bihar, tight contest for single-largest party, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At SCO summit, PM Modi said all members must respect territorial integrity, and the Supreme Court will hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea tomorrow.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Bihar polls, top BJP leaders, Sushil Modi reach CM’s residence; RJD claims count being delayed: The majority mark to form the government is 122 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.
- Respect territorial integrity, says Modi at SCO summit, attended by China and Pakistan: Modi’s remarks at the summit are being seen as an indirect message to the two countries, whose heads of state Imran Khan and Xi Jinping attended the conference.
- Arnab Goswami moves SC against Bombay HC’s order denying him interim bail: On Monday, the High Court rejected Goswami’s interim bail plea and asked him to approach the sessions court at Alibaug for a regular bail.
- Attorney General William Barr allows investigation into voter fraud in US elections: Trump claimed the US media were so inaccurate in their projections that it amounted to ‘much more than voter and campaign finance suppression’.
- BJP wins all 8 seats in Gujarat, 12 in MP, Congress wins in Chhattisgarh, Haryana: Bye-elections to 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states were held in two phases on November 3 and November 7..
- Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma booked for false claims on social media, say police: On November 7, the minister had shared a video on Facebook, claiming that AIUDF supporters had raised ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans at Silchar airport.
- Priya Ramani made defamatory comments out of vengeance, MJ Akbar tells Delhi court: He claimed that Ramani wrote a ‘fictitious piece’ in ‘Vogue’ magazine in the context of the #MeToo movement with a ‘mala fide intention’.
- Can form next government on own, says AIADMK amid war of words with BJP: BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan suggested that the next chief minister will be chosen by the saffron party.
- Donald Trump sacks defence secretary and head of climate science report after losing election: Trump tweeted that the director of the National Counterterrorism Center will take up the role of acting secretary of defence.
- In TRP scam, Republic TV’s distribution head arrested in Mumbai: Republic TV claimed Ghanshyam Singh was being falsely targeted as part of the Mumbai police’s ‘malicious campaign’.