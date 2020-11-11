Bihar results: Nitish Kumar looks set to return as chief minister again as NDA retains power
The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan secured 110.
After over 15 hours of counting, the National Democratic Alliance won a simple majority in Bihar and is expected to retain power. The ruling coalition defied most exit poll predictions and won 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance secured 110.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Opposition, however, emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, now looks set to be the chief minister of Bihar again.
Even before the results were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the people of Bihar have given their “decisive decision for development”.
The results were announced only early on Wednesday morning as counting of votes ran well past midnight as there were technical difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis.
Live updates
7.40 am: Nitish Kumar, who battled the anti-incumbency mood, is now set to return as the chief minister of Bihar for a fourth term.
7.30 am: The ruling JDU-BJP combine touched the majority mark around 3 am in the closely-watched election.
7.20 am: The Opposition’s Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan put up a strong fight in the contest, but
fell short of the magic mark.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal bagged 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly despite the loss. The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.
However, the Left parties did remarkably well in the polls. The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) won 12 seats of the 19 it contested.
The total number of seats won by all its five alliance partners stood at 110.
7.10 am: Defying most exit-poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats out of the 110 it contested. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) which fought 115, won only 43. Both the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party won four seats each, taking the coalitions total to 125. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA in October and contested 137 seats, managed to win just one seat.
7 am: Here is what happened on Tuesday:
- The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am and after over 15 hours, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance emerged as the winner. The NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly.
- However, even as counting for 50 seats was underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced victory.
- The Election Commission addressed four press conferences throughout the day, the last one at 1 am on Wednesday, as counting progressed slowly due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. Additionally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal levelled accusations of fraud in the polls. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the returning officers had initially congratulated the party candidates on their “victory” but later said they had lost.