Coronavirus: Cold storage could hamper distribution of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says US top expert
The United Kingdom became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that cold storage requirements of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines could hamper distribution in developing countries. His comments came after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.
India recorded 44,281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the country to 86,36,011, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 512 to 1,27,571 in 24 hours. There are now 4,94,657 active cases and 80,13,783 recoveries.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.20 crore people and killed 12,82,184 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,34,90,724.
Live updates
8.40 am: According to The Washington Post, in one week, new daily coronavirus cases in the United States has gone up from 1,04,000 to more than 1,45,000 on Wednesday, the latest all-time high.
“It does have cold-chain challenges as it were,” Fauci said at the Financial Times’ global pharmaceutical and biotechnology conference. “In a country like the UK and the United States we can address them and it still would be challenging. But, probably much more challenging in countries in the developing world.”
8.25 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and praised the global body for its role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the coronavirus crisis.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said that it would be a challenge for countries such as India to store and supply American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which needs to kept at minus 70 degree Celsius.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to quash a Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers in the state. In its order, the top court observed that preserving life was more important than festivals.
- The Delhi High Court pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for relaxing the norms of public gathering and movement in the Capital even when there is a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Union government should work out the logistics and distribution strategy for making the coronavirus vaccine developed by drug manufacturer Pfizer available to all Indians.