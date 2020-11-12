Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stressing on the fact that he is set to retain the post even though his party’s tally in the Bihar Assembly elections reduced significantly.

“Public is indeed the master but see the condition they have placed you in. You [Nitish Kumar] dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats,” Jha said, speaking to ANI. “If you analyse the mandate, it is decisively against you. If you still get the post, only God knows how long will this illusion last.”

Kumar had tweeted on Wednesday thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referring to the people as “maalik”, or master.

Kumar’s party managed to win only 43 of the 115 seats it contested in the Bihar elections, down from its tally of 71 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections. The ruling National Democratic Alliance managed to go past the majority mark in the final tally with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the senior partner with 74 seats.

Leaders of the BJP have, however, maintained that Kumar will continue to remain the chief minister, in accordance with what the saffron party had said before the elections.

“Nitishji will remain chief minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this,” Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Wednesday. BJP’s state chief Bhupender Yadav echoed his views.

However, there are reports suggesting that Kumar has expressed his “unwillingness” to continue as the chief minister following his party’s worst showing in 15 years.