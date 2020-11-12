The Centre on Thursday announced its plan to build an “iconic structure” on the bank of the Yamuna river in Delhi to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. This structure will be a part of the mega Central Vista redevelopment project and a realisation of the “new India” vision, the government said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in statement that the Central Public Works Department will hold a competition “to crowd-source implementable ideas for the conceptual architectural and structural design” of the structure.

The structure will be part of the New India Garden, which is proposed to come up on the Yamuna’s western bank the western bank of Yamuna. It is likely to be completed by August 15, 2022.

The Centre said that structure will be symbol of the new India. “​The iconic structure is planned to realize the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, symbolizing emerging New India with equitable growth opportunities, rooted in values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas [development for all, with everyone’s trust] and representing the aspiration of clean India, free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism,” the government said.

Also read: Centre’s Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment plan may sit at odds with Delhi heritage rules

The government added that the structure should be timeless like Ashoka’s edicts and the Iron Pillar in Qutub Minar complex, aspirational and indigenous.

“The iconic structure should represent values and aspirations of New India, which is clean and free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism, and casteism,” the Centre said. “It may further symbolize the new developments like digital India, skilled India, fit India, etc coupled with energy, dynamism and transformational ethos.”

The government’s Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project is aimed at making changes to Parliament and the ministries over the course of four years. The Parliament will be internally restructured to accommodate many more legislators. However, there will be no external changes to the Parliament facade.

Gujarat-based company HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited had won the contract for the project in October last year. In June, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the groundwork for the Rs 20,000-crore project on environmental grounds.

The project has been criticised for its huge cost. There have also been concerns that it will cause the destruction of national heritage. The Supreme Court, however, is only hearing petitioners and Centre on a limited aspect related to change in land use.