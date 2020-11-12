The big news: Nitish Kumar says Bihar chief minister decision lies with NDA, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre announced a third stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore, and Kunal Kamra will face contempt proceedings for his tweets on SC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Made no claim to CM’s post, NDA will decide,’ says Nitish Kumar: Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said Modi and Kumar used ‘money, muscle power but couldn’t stop me’; another RJD leader questioned Nitish Kumar over retaining Bihar CM post.
- Centre announces collateral-free loans for stressed sectors, relief for low-salaried class: The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgaar Yojana was also announced, under which those with salaries under Rs 15,000 will get provident fund benefits.
- Comedian Kunal Kamra to face contempt of court proceedings as attorney general gives consent: The charges relate to four tweets against the Supreme Court for ordering the release of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on interim bail.
- India to enter recession for first time ever as GDP likely to shrink by 8.6% in second quarter, says RBI: Meanwhile, India’s October retail inflation rose to 7.61%, highest in over six years.
- Varavara Rao denied bail till November 17 on health grounds, Bombay HC allows another medical check: Rao’s lawyer Jaising submitted that it was a matter of his fundamental right to health and life.
- Centre asks Twitter to reply in five days for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir: The notice, sent to Twitter’s global vice president, asked why legal action should not be taken against the company and its representatives.
- India-China border tension likely to be resolved ‘very shortly’, says ITBP chief: SS Deswal said ‘strains in bilateral relations are already evident but we are confident these will be sorted out peacefully’.
- Delhi HC revokes stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals: The High Court also directed the government to file an additional affidavit and listed the matter for hearing before a single judge on November 26.
- ‘Ideology should always be in country’s interest,’ Modi tells JNU students: The prime minister, however, said that he did not want young people to accept ‘status quos’ without debating.
- Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh: Basra, who began his film career in 1998, was known for starring in popular movies such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kai Po Che!’.