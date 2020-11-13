Coronavirus: India records 44,879 new cases; China suspends fish imports from Indian firm
The toll in India rose by 547 to 1,28,668.
India on Friday recorded 44,879 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 87.28 lakh, data from the health ministry showed. With 547 fatalities, the toll rose to 1,28,668.
Meanwhile, China’s customs office suspended imports from India’s Basu International firm for one week after detecting the coronavirus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.26 crore people and killed 12,92,228 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,34,90,724.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: India records 44,879 new coronavirus cases and 547 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country now has 87.28 lakh cases and the toll has risen to 1,28,668.
9.28 am: TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said that the coronavirus pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to not fulfil the commitments of the developed countries or to undermine environmental conventions, reports ANI.
9.20 am: China’s customs office says that it will suspend imports from India’s Basu International firm for a week after detecting the coronavirus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish, reports Reuters.
9.10 am: Delhi on Thursday recorded 104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, pushing the toll to 7,332. With 7,053 new coronavirus cases, the tally rose to over 4.67 lakh.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India recorded 47,905 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 86,83,916, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 550 to 1,28,121 in 24 hours. There are now 4,89,294 active cases and 80,66,501 recoveries.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a collateral-free loan scheme for 26 sectors that were earmarked as “stressed” by the Reserve Bank of India-constituted KV Kamath committee in September. Under the newly-announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 2.0, companies with outstanding dues of up to Rs 500 crore will be eligible to avail for collateral-free loans worth 20% of their dues.
- The Delhi High Court vacated the stay order on the Aam Aadmi Party government’s directive to reserve 80% of intensive care unit beds in 33 hospitals in the Capital.
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested,” he tweeted. “Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon.”
- The Indian Council of Medical Research and the Serum Institute of India said their vaccine candidate, Covishield, could be a realistic solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.