China on Friday said it will suspend imports from India’s Basu International for a week as the coronavirus was detected on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish, Reuters reported.

China’s General Administration of Customs said in a statement that the imports would resume automatically in a week.

China, which had claimed to have controlled the coronavirus pandemic, blames foreign travellers for the recent surge in infections in the country. The country had reported 49 new infections on November 2. Forty-four of them allegedly had originated from travellers, while five others were locally transmitted in the Xinjiang region.

On October 30, as many as 19 passengers on Air India’s Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan had tested positive for Covid-19 at Wuhan Airport in China. The airline later clarified that the passengers had negative Covid reports from certified labs before boarding the flight. Following this, China on November 5 temporarily suspended the entry of all visa and residence permit holders from India.

The country has so far reported 91,783 Covid-19 cases, according to the John Hopkins University. The toll stood at 4,742.