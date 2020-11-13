A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Five security personnel, six civilians killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan: Congress, NC mourned the deaths, called the act ‘modern day barbarism’.     
  2. ‘No lawyers, no apology, no fine, no waste of space,’ Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges: A contempt of court petition was filed in Supreme Court against the comedian.
  3. India to get 10 crore doses of Oxford vaccine next month, says Serum Institute CEO: The institute may also get emergency use authorisation, if the result of final-stage trial of the vaccine is encouraging.
  4. Punjab farmers meet Centre, demand withdrawal of new laws, resumption of train services: They also asked for revocation of punishment for burning agricultural waste.
  5. US officials dismiss Donald Trump’s fraud claims: They added there was no evidence to show that the election process had been compromised.
  6. NDA will hold meeting on Sunday to decide next Bihar chief minister, says Nitish Kumar: A meeting of the Bihar Cabinet will be held on Friday evening, Kumar said.
  7. Kerala’s CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan goes on leave a month before local body polls: Left Democratic Front convenor M Vijayaraghavan will take over as the party’s secretary.
  8. Supreme Court allows bursting of green firecrackers in Telangana for two hours: In its plea, the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association argued the ban was imposed without considering its economic impact on firecracker dealers.
  9. WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the centre will implement the UN body’s traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023.  
  10. ‘I have nothing to do with drugs,’ says actor Arjun Rampal after questioning by NCB: The actor was summoned after the central agency raided his Mumbai residence on Monday.