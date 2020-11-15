Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.

On October 1, Patel had tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said that the Congress leader’s condition was “stable” and that he “continues to be under medical observation.”

Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, wished Patel a speedy recovery.

An extraordinary figure in Indian politics, @ahmedpatel, battles for his health. I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more! @mfaisalpatel https://t.co/GTT2PPbuvH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 15, 2020

Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade @AhmedPatel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 15, 2020

Much concerned about the health of senior Congress leader and MP @ahmedpatel ji. My prayers & best wishes for his speedy recovery. May he gets well soon. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 15, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus.

India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.