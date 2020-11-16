Coronavirus: India records 30,548 new cases, toll climbs to 1.30 lakh
Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate rose to 15.3 %, the highest in nearly five months.
India recorded 30,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 88,45,127 on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,070 with 435 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,65,478. As many as 82,49,579 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The World Health Organization’s coronavirus dashboard reported a record number of new coronavirus cases over the weekend. On Saturday, the global health body registered a record high of 6,60,905 new cases, while on Friday, it reported 6,45,410 new cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a coronavirus-positive person. Johnson had tested positive for the infection in March.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.43 crore people and killed more than 13 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.57 am: The health ministry says India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population globally.
8.56 am: Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja celebration in water bodies.
8.53 am: The Sabarimala Temple will open for devotees from Monday, PTI reports.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had on Friday warned that there was "a long way to go" in the fight against the pandemic.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had on Friday warned that there was “a long way to go” in the fight against the pandemic.
8.32 am: Religious places open in Maharashtra.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of coronavirus tests in the Capital would be increased from around 60,000 to over 1 lakh,. The chief minister also said that the Centre has assured him that 750 intensive care unit beds will be made available at the Defence Research and Development Organisation centre.
- The United States on Saturday registered 1,66,555 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,09,03,890, John Hopkins University data showed. The toll rose by 1,266 to 2,45,598. This is the twelfth consecutive day when the daily infection tally crossed the 1 lakh mark.
- The chief adviser for the US government’s Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine programme, Moncef Slaoui, on Friday said that the administration hopes to immunise about 20 million citizens in December and a minimum of 25 million each month next year
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.