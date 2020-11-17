Coronavirus: India reports 29,163 new cases – lowest daily rise in over four months
The World Health Organization said it was investigating a possible cluster after five staff members tested positive last week.
India recorded 29,163 new coronavirus cases – the lowest in four months – taking the country’s total to 88,45,127 on Tuesday data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,519 with 449 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,53,401. As many as 82,90,370 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Bharat Biotech on Monday begun the phase 3 clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin. The trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India. “This is India’s first phase 3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted in India,” said the Hyderabad firm.
Meanwhile, preliminary data from biotechnology company Moderna showed that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95% effective. The company said they were planning to apply for approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.49 crore people and killed more than 13 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8.53 am: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be adjourned, reports NDTV. An unidentified minister tells the news channel that there was no urgency to hold a session. The Parliament is expected to be convened in the last week of January ahead of the Union Budget on February 1.
8.50 am: Bharat Biotech says it has begun the phase 3 clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin. “The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India, conducted in partnership with ICMR,” Bharat Biotech adds. “It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India. This is India’s first phase 3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted in India.”
8.45 am: The World Health Organization is investigating a possible cluster after five staff members tested positive last week, reports Reuters. “To my knowledge the cluster being investigated is the first evidence of potential transmission on the site of WHO, but we can’t completely protect ourselves from our own social and other engagements with family and school and so many other things,” adds Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert.
8.42 am: Below is Manipur’s tally till Tuesday morning.
