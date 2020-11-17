Senior Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, a key accused in a case related to communal violence that broke out in the city in August, was arrested on Monday by the Central Crime Branch, News18 reported. Raj had went missing on October 30 from a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

“Sampath Raj has been arrested,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. “Further details will be given tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Three people lost their lives and at least 60 were injured in violence that erupted in Bengaluru in August after a mob attacked the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy over a derogatory Facebook post allegedly made by his nephew against Prophet Muhammad. The riots saw arson, vandalism and stone-pelting targeting the politician’s house and police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli.

More than 300 people were arrested for the violence and a preliminary chargesheet filed by the police in October said that intra-party rivalry within Congress was what instigated it, according to PTI. Raj and Abdul Zakir, another Congress corporator, were among the key accused named.

On November 13, the Karnataka High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant for Raj, according to the Hindustan Times. The court had directed the investigating officer probing the case to take all possible steps to trace Raj and arrest him. The High Court also sought a report on the steps taken to trace the accused, in a sealed envelope, during the next hearing on November 25. Raj’s anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court.

The National Investigation Agency is also investigating the matter and had arrested the prime accused in the case in September. On September 22, the investigation agency named Social Democratic Party of India’s district secretary Muzammil Pasha for “instigating the mob” in the city. The group is the political arm of the Popular Front of India, a Muslim organisation that describes itself on its Facebook page as working for equal rights, freedom, justice and security for all Indians. The Karnataka government had also blamed the group for the violence.