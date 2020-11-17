The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed they had foiled a terror attack in the Capital by arresting two suspected militants from Sarai Kale Khan area of the city, The Indian Express reported. Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said.

District Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said they received inputs about the two suspected militants on Monday, based on which, a trap was laid near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan.

“Around 10.15 pm, two suspected militants identified as Abdul Latif Mir (22), a native of Baramulla district, and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana (20), a native of Kupwara district [of Jammu and Kashmir], have been arrested by our team,” he told the newspaper.

Yadav added that further investigation was underway.