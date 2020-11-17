Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorism was the biggest problem for the world. He was speaking via video-conference at the 12th Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, or BRICS, summit.

“We need to ensure that countries aiding and abetting terrorists are identified as guilty,” Modi said. “The problem needs to be dealt with unitedly.”

He also pitched the Indian government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as a “massive reform process”. “This campaign is rooted to the belief that a self-reliant and resilient India can emerge as a force multiplier for post-Covid global economy,” he said.

He claimed that India’s contribution to the global value chain can be gauged from the fact that the country’s pharma sector exported medicines to over 150 nations during the coronavirus crisis. “Our vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities too will serve humanity in the same manner,” he asserted.

Noting that the BRICS would complete 15 years in 2021 and the summit next year would be hosted by India, Modi proposed that Sherpas of the member countries should come up with progress reports on past decisions undertaken by the body.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/e2X66cZ5so — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

The summit, which is being hosted by Russia this year, is the second occasion this month when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually, amid the ongoing border standoff between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting held virtually last week, Modi had spoken on the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member countries, with China and Pakistan in attendance.

Modi and Xi will meet again later this week at the G20 summit.