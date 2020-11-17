A look at the headlines right now:

Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium till December 16, withdrawals capped at Rs 25,000: The RBI has also superseded the board of directors of the bank for the moratorium period and appointed TN Manoharan as the administrator. At BRICS summit, PM Narendra Modi says countries aiding terrorists should be identified as guilty: Meanwhile, addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, the prime minister said his administration will leave no stone unturned to make India a preferred global investment destination as he pitched for foreign investments. Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios to Cabinet ministers, retains home department: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad will handle finance, commercial tax, environment, forestry and climate change and information technology. Government denies reports that Chinese used microwave weapons in Ladakh: British daily The Times had cited a Chinese professor’s claims during a lecture, with little corroboration or acknowledgment from any authoritative sources. ‘Gupkar Gang wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to era of terror and turmoil,’ claims Amit Shah: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah criticised Shah’s remarks, and said they are ‘not a gang’. More Americans will die of Covid-19 if Trump does not coordinate with us, says Joe Biden: Republican Senator Susan Collins also said it was important that the president-elect has access to the planning on vaccine distribution. Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned, says India: Pakistan alleged that India does not qualify to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council because of its alleged human rights violation. Disappointed with Centre’s affidavit on media reportage of Tablighi Jamaat gathering, says SC: Some sections of the media had linked the congregation for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown which began on March 25. Delhi seeks Centre’s permission to shut hotspot markets, reduce guests at weddings: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for permission to implement both the decisions. Two suspected militants arrested in Delhi, police claim to have foiled terror attack: Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said.