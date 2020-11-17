The big news: Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium till December 16, and nine other top stories
Other headlines:
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium till December 16, withdrawals capped at Rs 25,000: The RBI has also superseded the board of directors of the bank for the moratorium period and appointed TN Manoharan as the administrator.
- At BRICS summit, PM Narendra Modi says countries aiding terrorists should be identified as guilty: Meanwhile, addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, the prime minister said his administration will leave no stone unturned to make India a preferred global investment destination as he pitched for foreign investments.
- Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios to Cabinet ministers, retains home department: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad will handle finance, commercial tax, environment, forestry and climate change and information technology.
- Government denies reports that Chinese used microwave weapons in Ladakh: British daily The Times had cited a Chinese professor’s claims during a lecture, with little corroboration or acknowledgment from any authoritative sources.
- ‘Gupkar Gang wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to era of terror and turmoil,’ claims Amit Shah: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah criticised Shah’s remarks, and said they are ‘not a gang’.
- More Americans will die of Covid-19 if Trump does not coordinate with us, says Joe Biden: Republican Senator Susan Collins also said it was important that the president-elect has access to the planning on vaccine distribution.
- Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned, says India: Pakistan alleged that India does not qualify to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council because of its alleged human rights violation.
- Disappointed with Centre’s affidavit on media reportage of Tablighi Jamaat gathering, says SC: Some sections of the media had linked the congregation for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown which began on March 25.
- Delhi seeks Centre’s permission to shut hotspot markets, reduce guests at weddings: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for permission to implement both the decisions.
- Two suspected militants arrested in Delhi, police claim to have foiled terror attack: Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said.