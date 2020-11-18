Eleven men in the Indian Army uniform were arrested by Assam Police near Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Monday, after they could not produce valid documents, reported the Hindustan Times.

“On verification, it was found that they were not authorised to wear the uniform and had ulterior motives,” a police statement quoted by the newspaper said.

“They were illegally wearing Army uniform as they could not provide any legal and valid identity card of the Indian Army,” said Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Debraj Upadhayay, according to NDTV. “We suspect a conspiracy here. We need to dig out details.”

He further said that cases have been registered against all 11 individuals under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Upadhyay said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested people were staying in the area for past one month.

The police statement also noted that an individual by the name Dhriman Goswami had given them “fake appointment letters to provide security at the airport.”

Goswami is also among those arrested.

“Search of the houses of the arrested persons has led to recovery of some documents, ID cards etc,” the police statement said.

The accused persons have been identified as Dhriman Krishna Goswami, Kaushik Bhuyan, Jhenendra Das, Ganesh Das, Nayan Jyoti Gautam, Joymoni Sharma, Bijoymoni Sharma, Dwijen Sarma, Rupam Sharma, Saurav Sarma and Ripunjoy Goswami, according to the Hindustan Times.

The police have shared their details with the Central Industrial Security Force, which provides security at the airport.